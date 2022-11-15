McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker. The California Republican won the nomination Tuesday from his GOP colleagues in a secret ballot election. But it’s just the start. Republicans are on the cusp of House control and McCarthy will face a formal vote when the new Congress convenes in January. McCarthy will need to shore up support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers with potentially just a few votes to spare. He is backed by former President Donald Trump.

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.