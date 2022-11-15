Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can’t offer Saturday voting ahead of next month’s Senate runoff election. The lawsuit was filed late Monday and challenges the state’s finding that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday. The lawsuit says the state’s interpretation hurts Warnock in particular because Democrats tend to push early voting more than Republicans. Raffensperger dismissed the lawsuit as politics.

