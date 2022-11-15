‘Bluey’ leaves the TV screen and tumbles out live on stage

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Australia’s hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multistate tour this month. “Bluey’s Big Play” is a story about sisters, inspired by creator Joe Brumm watching his oldest daughter getting fed up with her younger sister copying her all the time and wanting to remain unique. The creative team decided on child-sized puppets to bring the characters to life, with each manipulated by one of two puppeteers who are fully visible. The tour will be in New York City on Friday.

