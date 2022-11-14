Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two Nevada voting rights groups have filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County. They argue that the interim county clerk invented an an unauthorized hand-counting practice that has not been legally vetted. The ACLU of Nevada and Brennan Center are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to halt the count. It was resumed last Thursday after the court ordered that the county’s process of having volunteers read election results out loud was not legal. Nye County already recorded its votes by machine and has recorded nearly 21,000 ballots. County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

