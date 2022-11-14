Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race

A fired Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner has been elected sheriff of the county he served in. The Vermont secretary of state’s office says John Grismore, of Fairfax, won the race to become Franklin County sheriff. Grismore was the only candidate on the ballot, and bested two write-in candidates. He had won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in August. But after video became public the next day that showed Grismore kicking a prisoner, he was suspended and then fired. Grismore said Monday that he appreciates that “voters were afforded an opportunity to understand the facts and circumstances.”

