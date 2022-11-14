Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half with still plenty of uncertainty whether a breakthrough can be made toward reaching a substantial deal on combating climate change. Participants found encouragement from a handshake on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G-20 summit. Tensions between the two nations have cast a shadow over the annual U.N. climate gathering, known as COP27. The two countries are the world’s two biggest polluters and need to be on board for any climate deal to work.

By FRANK JORDANS and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

