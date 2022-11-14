Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona’s most populous county have become adept at batting down slanted, false or nearly false claims about how they ran last week’s election and are counting ballots. The accusations come in all types and at all hours from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, top Republican candidates or groups, and average voters. Maricopa County’s leaders have had two years to hone their game as they battle the misinformation and accusations because they faced a similar barrage after the 2020 election lost by Trump. Republican board Chairman Bill Gates says the county has learned to respond quickly and accurately.

