2 Missouri cops plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former Kansas City, Missouri, police officers pleaded guilty to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on film. Charles Prichard and Matthew Brummett were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and also surrendered their peace officers’ licenses after pleading guilty Monday to third-degree felony assault. Prosecutors said Prichard and Brummett slammed Breona Hill’s head into a sidewalk, kneed her and forced her arms over her head while cuffed. The officers initially claimed that Hill resisted arrest during the October 2019 encounter but they were charged with a felony after a grand jury reviewed a video of the arrest captured by a passer-by and heard from two witnesses.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.