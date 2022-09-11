Opening arguments set for death penalty case in slaying of 8

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the death penalty trial of a man indicted for his role in the death of eight family members. George Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the mass killing in southern Ohio in 2016. The opening statements were scheduled for Monday morning in Pike County Court. George Wagner’s brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, have previously pleaded guilty. George Wagner’s defense attorney has said that Jake Wagner told prosecutors that his brother didn’t shoot anyone. Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from a custody dispute over a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.

