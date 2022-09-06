Police: Shark kills US tourist snorkeling in Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a shark has attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas. Tuesday’s attack involved a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania and occurred at a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press. Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark. The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with two reported in 2019, one of them fatal. That incident involved a Southern California woman who was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island, located just a half mile from where Tuesday’s attacked occurred.

