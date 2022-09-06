Police correct timeline in fatal stabbing of Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have released a photo of a vehicle that may be linked in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigator reporter. They also said Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German apparently was killed Friday and not Saturday as police previously reported. The 69-year-old German was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call. Police say German apparently was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing and it was an isolated incident. They believe the suspect was in the area earlier casing for other crimes.

