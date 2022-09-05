Hurricane Kay churns toward Mexico’s Baja coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay quickly strengthened off Mexico’s Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Forecasters say it could brush the Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Kay was located about 305 miles southwest of the seaport of Manzanillo on Monday. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph and a tropical storm watch was issued for the southern part of the Baja Peninsula. Forecasters expected Kay to stay offshore as it moves northward, roughly parallel to the coast while gaining force.

