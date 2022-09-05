Australia says its navy can resume visits to Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia says its navy ships have been given clearance to resume visits to the Solomon Islands, which had last week announced a temporary block on all military vessels during a review of its approval processes. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that military ships from New Zealand and Fiji would also be allowed to visit the South Pacific nation. But that means military ships from the U.S., Britain and other countries still won’t be able to dock at a time that many nations are concerned about the Solomon Islands increasing security ties to China. Wong says the Solomons indicated it was making decisions on a case-by-case basis. A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a British patrol boat recently canceled planned port calls due to bureaucratic delays.

