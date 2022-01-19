Grand jury indicts suspect in Indiana officer’s slaying

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Indiana man on charges that would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted in the fatal shooting of a Terre Haute police detective and FBI task force officer. Federal officials say 45-year-old Shane Meehan of Terre Haute was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. The charges stem from the July 7 killing of Officer Gregory Ferency. The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death. The 53-year-old Ferency was shot as he emerged from an FBI office.