Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defense

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has successfully tested a system designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere. The Arrow Weapon System is part of an array of missile defenses that Israel has developed in recent years to protect itself in any future conflict with archenemy Iran or regional militant groups, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah or the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip, both allies of Iran. The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the system detected the target and fired two Arrow 3 interceptors at it, calling the mission a success.