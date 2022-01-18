Free e-book previews new Bissinger, Hamid and other works

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming novels by Geraldine Brooks, Karen Jay Fowler and Mohsin Hamid among others. Buzz Books 2022: Spring/Summer was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace and includes of dozens of previews for fiction and nonfiction. Highlights includes Brooks’ “Horse,” Fowler’s “Booth” and Hamid’s “The Last White Man,” along with such nonfiction works as Buzz Bissinger’s “The Mosquito Bowl” and such young adult works as Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage.” “Buzz Books 2022” can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other prominent online retailers, or through the Publishers Marketplace web site