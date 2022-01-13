Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M bidding

DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a Spider-Man comic book sold at auction for a record $3.36 million. Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 from 1984 is the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom. Thursday’s record bidding came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas. Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.