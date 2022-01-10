Palestinians summon Dutch envoy over NGO aid cutoff

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority has summoned the Dutch representative to object to the Netherlands’ decision to halt funding to a Palestinian civil society group that Israel controversially outlawed. In a statement, the PA decried the “unjust and biased” decision to cut off funding to the Union of Agricultural Work Committees. It’s one of six groups that Israel branded as terrorist organizations in October in what critics said was as an assault on Palestinian civil society. An independent audit requested by the Dutch government found no organizational links to terrorism but that many UAWC board members were linked to a Palestinian militant group.