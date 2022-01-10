Netanyahu, Olmert face off in court in defamation suit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two former Israeli prime ministers are facing off in a Tel Aviv courtroom as Benjamin Netanyahu’s defamation suit against Ehud Olmert gets underway. Netanyahu, his wife and son appeared in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s court Monday for the opening of their case against Olmert, Netanyahu’s predecessor as Israel’s prime minister. The Netanyahus are suing Olmert for saying they suffered from “mental illness” during an interview last year. They seek almost $270,000 in damages. Olmert preceded Netanyahu as premier but resigned in 2008 before he was formally indicted and later convicted on corruption charges. Netanyahu is separately on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, but denies any wrongdoing.