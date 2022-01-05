Biden, Congress mark a year since violent insurrection

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and members of Congress are solemnly marking the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers are holding a series of events Thursday to reflect on the violent attack by supporters of President Donald Trump one year ago. The ceremonies will be widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent. It’s a stark reminder of the rupture between the two parties, worsening ever since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flags to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.