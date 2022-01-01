Austrian Holocaust survivor “Mrs. Gertrude” dies at 94

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The Holocaust survivor Gertrude Pressburger has died at age 94. She became famous during Austria’s 2016 presidential campaign, when in a video message as “Mrs. Gertrude” she warned of hatred and exclusion triggered by the far right. Pressburger died Friday after a long illness, her family told the Austrian press agency APA. Pressburger was born and raised in Vienna. Her Jewish family converted to Catholicism in the early 1930s, but that still did not keep them from being persecuted by the Nazis after Austria was annexed by Germany in 1938. Her family was murdered in the Holocaust. She spoke out both against the Nazis and the antisemitic experiences she faced in Austria after the war.