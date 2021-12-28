Turkey: 1 hurt in knife attack on pro-Kurdish party office

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say police have detained a man who wounded one person during a knife attack on a branch of a pro-Kurdish party in Istanbul. A Turkish newspaper reported that the assailant entered the People’s Democratic Party office in Istanbul’s Bahcelievler district on Tuesday and threatened to kill everyone inside the building before wounding one person. The party is known as HDP. It was the second attack on an HDP building this year. A gunman stormed the HDP’s office in the western province of Izmir in June. A female employee was killed in that attack. The HDP is the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament and is the subject of a widespread government crackdown.