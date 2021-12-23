Albanian prime minister apologizes over database leak

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has apologized for a large leak of personal records from a government database of state and private employees, which he said seems more like an inside job than a cyber attack. A file containing the personal identity card numbers, employment and salary data of some 637,000 people became public this week and was widely shared through messaging apps. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday that the leak is being investigated. “According to preliminary analysis, it looks more like an internal infiltration rather than an outside … cyber-attack,” Rama told a press conference.