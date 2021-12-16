Afghan currency slides, prices surge as economy worsens

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — The value of Afghanistan’s currency is tumbling, exacerbating an already severe economic crisis in the wake of the Taliban takeover and deepening poverty in a country where more than half the population already doesn’t have enough to eat. The afghani lost more than 11% of its value against the U.S. dollar in one day earlier this week, before recouping somewhat. The economy was already troubled when the international community froze billions of dollars’ worth of Afghanistan’s assets abroad and stopped all international funding to the country after the Taliban seized power in mid-August.