World shares mixed as markets await word from Fed meeting

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after Asian shares followed Wall Street lower. Investors are awaiting fresh inflation data and the outcome of a meeting of the Federal Reserve. Benchmarks advanced in Paris, London and Frankfurt, but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Markets will get an inflation update on Tuesday when the Labor Department releases its Producer Price Index for November. That shows how inflation is impacting costs for businesses and is important given the Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The U.S. central bank could announce plans to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases aimed at keeping long-term interest rates low.