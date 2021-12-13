Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery

By BRUCE SCHREINER and CLAIRE GALOFARO

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard were spreading across tornado-damaged areas of Kentucky to assist with recovery tasks large and small. The work ranges from replacing thousands of damaged utility poles to delivering bottles of drinking water. The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said that the death toll could grow as authorities continue to work around debris that slowed recovery efforts. Nearly 450 National Guard members have been mobilized in the state, and 95 of them are doing fatality searches.