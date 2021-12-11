La Scala delays ballet season opener due to virus outbreak

ROME (AP) — Italy’s La Scala has postponed its ballet season premiere after a coronavirus outbreak in its ranks. At least one of the four ballerinas who tested positive for COVID-19 also appeared in famed Milan theater’s Dec. 7 premiere of the opera “Macbeth.” The theater says 10 ther people linked to the outbreak tested positive for the virus, all of them theater support personnel. Italian health authorities placed a number of other people in quarantine because they were in close contact with those confirmed infected. The La Scala Theatre Ballet was scheduled to perform “La Bayadere” to open its season on Dec. 15. The performance has been pushed back until Dec. 21.