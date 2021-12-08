Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:32 PM

Navy halts Hawaii fuel tank operations during investigation

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy will halt operations at fuel storage tanks above a Hawaii aquifer until itw own investigation into how petroleum got into tap water is finished. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro says in a memo that corrective actions will be taken as quickly as possible The Navy had already said it was suspending use of the massive World War II-era fuel storage complex near Pearl Harbor following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people. The Navy is contesting a state order demanding the suspension remain in effect until independent evaluators can ensure appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content