Food waste becomes California’s newest climate change target

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won’t have a place in California trashcans under a mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to go into effect across the state in January. It’s designed to keep landfills clear of food waste that emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Governments that provide trash collection by January must have programs in place to recycle food scraps and other organic material by turning it into compost or energy. California’s effort comes amid growing recognition about how much food ends up in landfills in the United States and the role it plays in damaging the atmosphere.