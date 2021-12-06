Pakistan army helicopter crashes in Kashmir; 2 pilots killed

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says one of its helicopters has crashed in bad weather in the Pakistan-administered section of disputed Kashmir, killing the two pilots on board. The military says the helicopter went down on Monday on the Siachen glacier. It’s one of the world’s longest mountain glaciers, located in the Karakoram Range, and often referred to as the “highest battleground on earth” because of the wars that Pakistan and India have fought over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. The military says rescue helicopters and troops have been dispatched to Siachen. No further details on the crash were immediately available.