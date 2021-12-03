Skip to Content
Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning that the new omicron variant may be causing more reinfections among COVID-19 survivors than earlier virus mutants. A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa. They spotted a jump with the arrival of omicron, saying the timing suggests “substantial” evidence that this mutant can escape the protection of a prior infection more than the extra-contagious delta variant. The findings are preliminary, posted online before scientific review. The study didn’t examine the question of how much protection vaccines still offer.

