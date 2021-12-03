Clashes rock Arab town in Israel, alleged car-rammer killed

By JACK JEFFERY and MAHMOUD ILLEAN

Associated Press

UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) — A night of violence ignited when a man was killed in an Arab town in northern Israel has ended with police shooting and killing a man involved in an alleged car-ramming attack. Police say two officers were wounded in the car-ramming attack early on Friday. The chaos in the town of Umm al-Fahm comes amid a wave of violent crime in Israel’s Arab community that shows no sign of abating, despite far-reaching action announced in recent months by Israeli authorities. Armed clashes among residents erupted after a man was shot and killed Thursday. Israeli police and firefighters raced to the town as gunfire rang out and buildings were set ablaze.