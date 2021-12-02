Teen charged with extorting official with explicit photos

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a South Florida teen tried to get $5,000 from a state senator after threatening to release sexually explicit photos of her. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jeremy Kamperveen was arrested last month and charged with extortion and cyberstalking. The arrest report didn’t name the victim, but Florida Sen. Lauren Book, whose district includes part of Broward County, released a statement Thursday confirming that the threatening messages had been sent to her. Book is chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and a longtime advocate for victims of child abuse and sexual abuse. Kamperveen’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.