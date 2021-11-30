Conservatives eagerly await Supreme Court abortion arguments

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

It’s the moment conservatives have been waiting for. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The potentially precedent-upending case directly challenges a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The case is seen by conservatives as their best opportunity in decades to gut the landmark Roe v. Wade, which has been a flashpoint since the 1973 decision codified abortion rights. Even if the justices don’t go that far, they could open the door to a flurry of new restrictions, representing a victory for anti-abortion activists and the Republican right.