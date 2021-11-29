Storm with high winds pounds Istanbul; 4 dead, several hurt

ISTANBUL (AP) — A powerful storm has pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey, killing at least four people and causing havoc in the city of 15 million people. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that one of the victims was a woman who was killed after strong gusts tore off part of a roof, which landed on her and her child. The child survived with injuries. The gusts also knocked down a clock tower, uprooted trees and overturned at least three trucks. The Bosporus was closed to maritime traffic and ferry services were canceled. At least six Turkish Airlines flights scheduled to land in Istanbul were diverted to the cities of Ankara and Izmir due to the high winds.