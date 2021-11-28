Inside the ‘big wave’ of misinformation targeted at Latinos

By AMANDA SEITZ and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — This month’s elections may have offered a preview of the Spanish-language misinformation that could pose a growing threat to Democrats. The party is already anxious about its standing with Latino voters after losing some ground with them last year. After Democrat Phil Murphy won New Jersey’s tight race for governor, Spanish-language videos falsely claimed the vote was rigged, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governorship on a campaign that promised to defend parental rights in classrooms. But false headlines claimed that President Joe Biden ordered the arrest of a father speaking out against a school district’s transgender bathroom policy.