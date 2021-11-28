Brothers to take center stage in Jussie Smollett trial

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The trial of actor Jussie Smollett will boil down to the question of whether the jury believes the actor’s version of what he says was a racist and homophobic attack or that told by two brothers who say they helped the actor fake the attack. Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo admit they took part in the “attack” that made headlines around the world but say Smollett planned the whole thing and paid them to do it. In a way, the brothers will be on trial as much as Smollett, with pretty much the whole prosecution case hinging on whether jurors believe them. The trial starts with jury selection Monday and is expected to last a week.