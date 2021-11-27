At least 2 people dead during first winter storm in UK

LONDON (AP) — At least two people have died in the U.K. after the year’s first winter storm battered parts of the country with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph). The storm, which was named Arwen by the country’s Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard, causing road closures, train delays and power cuts. Cumbria Police, in northwest England said a man died after a tree fell on him just before 11 p.m. on Friday. In Northern Ireland, a man was killed when his car was hit by a falling tree. Though the worst of the storm appears to have passed, people have been advised to be wary of traveling on Saturday,