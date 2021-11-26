NATO chief warns Russia of ‘costs’ if it moves on Ukraine

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is warning Russia that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor’s borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this year. Moscow denies that it’s planning any invasion and refuses to provide details about troop movements on its own territory. Stoltenberg said Friday that “if Russia uses force against Ukraine that will have costs, that would have consequences.” He did not say what those costs would be. The 30-nation military organization’s foreign ministers will discuss Russia’s activities at a meeting in Riga, Latvia, next Tuesday.