Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have pledged to “do everything possible” to stop people smugglers from endangering lives. But politicians on both sides of the channel are already sniping at their counterparts for failing to prevent Wednesday’s tragedy. U.K. officials criticize France for rejecting their offer of British police and border officers to conduct joint patrols. French authorities say Britain is stoking the crisis because it is too easy for migrants to remain in the country and work if they manage to cross the channel.