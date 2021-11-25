Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island

By JULHAS ALAM

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has begun relocating hundreds of Rohingya refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, despite concerns from rights groups over the conditions on the vulnerable low-lying island and that no refugees should be sent forcibly. Bangladesh has been sheltering 1.1 million Rohingya from Myanmar in crowded camps near its coast. The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group and hundreds of thousands fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar in 2017.