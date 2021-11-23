Helen Mirren makes regal bow as Harry Potter quiz show host

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Award-winning actor Helen Mirren somehow missed out on starring in the Harry Potter film franchise. But Mirren has found her own path into the magical world. She is making her debut as a quiz host with “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.” The weekly, four-part series debuts 8 p.m. EST Sundays on TBS and Cartoon Network. In episode one, contestants representing the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff houses answer trivia questions about writer J.K. Rowling’s fantasy world in a bid to claim a championship trophy and prizes. Mirren left cramming to the players, but made sure her outfits evoke the spirit of Harry Potter’s world.