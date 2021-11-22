Lukashenko assails EU for refusing to hold talks on migrants

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader has chafed at the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country’s border with Poland. President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland. The EU has accused Lukashenko’s government of orchestrating the migration surge as a “hybrid attack” in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions over the Belarusian authorities crackdown on protests. Belarus denies the charge. Poland’s Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said that there were over 300 attempts by migrants Sunday to force the razor wire border fence into the EU. She said most were prevented while some 60 persons who got through were turned back.