Police say Liverpool attacker bought bomb parts for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — British police say the suspect who was killed in a Liverpool taxi explosion spent at least six months buying components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone. Emad Al Swealmeen died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a passenger as it pulled up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday. The taxi driver was injured. The head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England said Wednesday that Al Swealmeen rented a property in Liverpool in April and had been making “relevant purchases” for an explosive device. Clergy at two Liverpool churches said the 32-year-old had converted from Islam to Christianity and appeared to be sincere in his faith.