Poland says Belarus is taking migrants away from border camp

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official says migrants camped on the Belarusian side of Poland’s eastern border are being taken away by bus, in a sign a tense standoff could be easing. Poland’s Border Guard posted on Twitter a video showing migrants with bags and backpacks being directed by Belarus forces away from the border. But it’s not clear where they are being taken. Since Nov. 8 a large group of people from the Middle East has been stuck in Belarus near a border crossing with Poland, hoping to enter Europe. Polish authorities said the situation was calmer on Wednesday.