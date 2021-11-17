Pilot death is 2nd amid late season wildfires in Rockies

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a pilot who crashed while fighting a wildfire near Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. The pilot is the second person to die amid wind-driven, late season wildfires in the Rockies this week. The crash happened Tuesday night. Another person died after downed power lines sparked a wildfire near the Wyoming community of Clark on Monday. A tree falling on power lines is believed to have started the fire in Colorado. Fire crews there are hoping to take advantage of cooler temperatures and lighter winds to fight the fire.