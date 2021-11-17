Filipino martial law victims challenge Marcos’ election bid

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipino activists who were jailed and tortured during late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ martial law have asked the Commission on Elections to disqualify his son and namesake from running for president next year, saying he may whitewash history and make it nearly impossible to recover plundered wealth. At least 18 petitioners also expressed fears that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would make it hard for human rights victims of his father’s dictatorship, who have not been compensated like thousands of others, to seek claims. Marcos Jr.’s camp has called the effort propaganda but has not publicly issued a detailed reply. Elections officials have invited Marcos Jr. and the petitioners to a preliminary meeting next week. He has called the allegations against his father lies.