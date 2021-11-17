Ex-official subpoenaed in probe of Noem daughter meeting

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have issued a subpoena to the former head of the state agency at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her office to influence her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Executive Board ratified a subpoena to compel testimony from the former director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren. Bren had suggested the committee subpoena her because she is bound from disparaging state officials as part of a settlement agreement. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee has questioned a meeting Noem held last year at the governor’s mansion that included the governor, her daughter and Bren.