Investigator examining discrimination complaints by officers

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida city has hired an outside investigator to look into allegations of racial, gender and sexual-orientation discrimination in its police department. The city of Fort Lauderdale hired former prosecutor Gregg Rossman to look into discrimination complaints by four officers that the police department discriminates when it comes to internal promotions. The officers’ lawyer said complaints have been filed with the local district office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which investigates workplace discrimination. The officers’ attorney says she welcomes the outside investigator. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis says he’s glad the city is being proactive in examining the allegations.