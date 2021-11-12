Skip to Content
What sub spat? Harris didn’t discuss it with French leader

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says she didn’t discuss the secret submarine deal that sent U.S.-French relations to a historic low when she met this week with French President Emmanuel Macron. On a four-day trip to France seen as a charm offensive, Harris said that instead she focused on “our mutual interest” in European security and Africa. Both sides stressed that relations are moving into a “new era.” A secretly negotiated U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia forced a prior deal with France to be scrapped. Harris said her presence itself in France shows “the importance of alliances” and “we can’t take relationships for granted.” 

